With daily high temperatures in the mid- to high 90s and lows in the low-70s, the National Weather Service has dubbed this time of year in the Killeen area, the second summer.
“Temperatures will not change much throughout this week with heat index numbers close to actual temperatures the humidity will be slight,” said Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with NWS.
Barnes said there should be little to no change in daytime high temperatures as they will linger in the upper 90s through Saturday.
“It’s too far out to be able to predict any chance of rain beyond that.” Barnes said.
Monday’s high is predicted to be near 95 under sunny skies, falling to 72 overnight with miled winds from the southeast. Temperatures will climb to near 98 by Thursday, but the skies will remain clear with no precipitation in the puffy cumulus clouds which will come and go throughout the week.
Without the possibility of rain in the forecast, lake levels continue to drop, due to evaporation, according to the Texas Water Board. But with Belton Lake at 75.6% of capacity, down 9.49 feet, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake at 76.9% of capacity, down 9.1 feet Bell County lakes are still at higher levels than regional reservoirs like Lake Waco, which is at 61% full or Georgetown Lake which is at 54.5% full or Lake Travis which is at approximately 65% full.
