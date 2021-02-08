NWS: Area rain chances move up a day

According to the National Weather Service, the rainy weather slated for the Killeen area on Thursday will likely move up a day.
NWS Meterologist Monique Sellers said on Monday that rain chances for our region are expected to increase late Wednesday afternoon.
“We’re not expecting any severe weather,” Sellers said, adding that a few thunderstorms may be possible.
One flight at Robert Gray Killeen-Fort Hood regional airport had a late start Monday morning due to foggy conditions.
American Airlines flight 4204 was grounded due to fog, City of Killeen spokeswoman Hilary Shine confirmed Monday. The flight to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport was delayed one hour due to the weather, according to flight tracking service flightaware.com.
Sellers said that rain chances will continue Wednesday afternoon and evening, tapering off into Thursday.
As the system moves out, temperatures will cool off, staying below 50 degrees the rest of the week. Colder weather is set to continue for the weekend, with a slight chance of snow overnight Friday into Saturday and lows Saturday night dipping into the teens.
Sellers suggested that residents take normal precautions regarding cold weather — specifically to protect pets, pipes, plants and people.
Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties are all currently experiencing normal to abnormally dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell and Coryell counties were experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, while Lampasas County was experiencing primarily moderate drought conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 622.53 feet, which is 0.53 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.43 which is 0.43 below normal elevation.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 62 and north winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 and north wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday will be cloudy, with a 30 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms after noon and a high near 65. East-northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph will become southeast in the afternoon. Wednesday night will be cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms, then rain likely after midnight and a low around 41, and north winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation will be 70%.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Thursday — high near 46, low around 30.
Friday — high near 43, low around 30.
Saturday — high near 41, low around 18.
Reporter Lauren Dodd contributed to this report.
