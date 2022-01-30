Despite recent mild temperatures, Killeen residents may be in for a cold, hazardous week with over half an inch of freezing rain that may complicate travel.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Bishop provided an update for the week Sunday, affirming his earlier prediction that a mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain is in Killeen’s imminent future.
This mix of freezing precipitation is brought on by a cold front that Bishop now believes will roll through the region in the late Wednesday morning.
“The front is going to roll through fairly quickly, but its the cold air that it leaves behind that’s going to cool you guys down,” he said.
The front is driven by freezing Arctic winds that may gust as high as 20 to 30 miles per hour throughout the week.
One bright side to this week’s weather is that it may go some ways towards alleviating the severe drought conditions present in Coryell and Lampasas Counties, as well as portions of Bell County.
However, though Bishop said that the moisture would be helpful, he was hesitant to say whether potentially freezing rain on Thursday would have a positive impact on the area.
Freezing rain is created when rain falls and then freezes after landing, creating a film of frozen water that can slicken roads, damage power lines and prevent other moisture from soaking into the ground. This is different than hail or sleet, which is already frozen when it falls.
“I think enough will fall to where we might see some icing on roads,” he said.
Wind chill is expected to drop temperatures drastically, even into the single digits as Thursday moves into night.
A mild start
Though the latter half of the week is expected to be fairly miserable, more mild temperatures are expected at least through Tuesday night.
Today’s high should reach a favorable 68 degrees with a low of 47 degrees when the sun goes down.
Cloudy skies and rain showers are possible through the night, and are almost guaranteed throughout Monday with a 90% certainty; temperatures may lower to a high of 60 degrees as a result.
The weather system has a 20% chance to develop into thunderstorms with an overnight low of 51.
Residents can expect similar conditions to Sunday with a high of 68 degrees and a low of 50.
Rainfall is expected throughout Wednesday and into Thursday morning.
