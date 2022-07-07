Killeen-Fort Hood area residents are advised to take extra heat precautions as sizzling triple-digit weather is expected to last through the weekend.
The National Weather Service of Fort Worth issued an excessive heat warning for most of Central Texas on Wednesday.
Thursday afternoon, as heat indices across the county surpassed 100 degrees, the National Weather Service extended the warning of “dangerously hot conditions” through 9 p.m. Sunday.
“This is our way of highlighting that it’s time to take those extra precautions,” National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers said by phone Thursday.
The city of Killeen released information Thursday afternoon about public facilities open for those seeking shelter.
“All community members are able to seek refuge from the heat by visiting public facilities, such as libraries, recreation centers, senior centers or City Hall,” Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said in a news release Thursday. “Other large shopping centers may also be accessed during business hours, such as the Killeen Mall or grocery stores.”
Triple-digit heat
The forecast for the remainder of the week predicts a high of 100 Thursday, 103 on Friday, and 106 on Saturday and Sunday, with daily heat indices two to four degrees higher.
“We don’t really have any relief coming forth at all,” Sellers said. “It looks like today you might see heat indices up to 104, 105, by tomorrow up to 107 and by Saturday it looks like you guys may hit 110.”
According to the National Weather Service’s Thursday afternoon updated advisory, the heat index locally could reach up to 112 this weekend.
The meteorologist said residents and businesses should remember the extreme heat when considering children, seniors, pets, and employees working outdoors who will be increasingly vulnerable to heat exhaustion in coming days.
“It’s going to be especially important to take breaks from the heat because unfortunately the wind will not be strong enough to provide any sort of relief from this heat,” she said. “... We get so used to this heat after a while that sometimes we start to relax in the precautions we take in the summer.”
Sellers said to pay extra attention to plants and lawns as well.
“Keeping yards well watered will also help with not only your grass looking good, but you want to keep that fire danger down as well because when you’re in a drought this bad, we start to see wildfires pick up quicker,” she said.
Drought
For the past 10 months, since September, Bell County has been in a state of drought.
The county’s dry conditions were evident on Fourth of July when fireworks sparked more than 20 grass fires in and around Killeen.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly update Thursday, the northwestern portion of Bell County is classified as exceptional drought — the most severe drought level — while the remainder of the county ranges from extreme to moderate.
To date, the area has received about 4 inches less rain than it usually does in any given year, according to the National Weather Service.
Both of the local reservoirs — Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake — are down 6 feet from their normal lake elevation.
In June, the U.S. Corps of Engineers ordered the closure of all swimming areas at Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes citing low lake levels as the reason.
