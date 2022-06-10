Killeen-Fort Hood area residents planning to be outdoors this weekend need to be mindful of the heat as temperatures are expected to hit 103 daily.
After a particularly hot week, reaching 100 degrees in Killeen on Monday, National Weather Service Fort Worth meteorologist Amanda Shroeder said the heat this weekend will likely be much worse.
“We are expecting dangerously hot temperatures across North and Central Texas,” Shroeder said by phone Friday morning.
The weather service predicts the heat index — which combines both humidity values and air temperatures — to reach between 105 and 111 on Saturday and Sunday.
“The heat index... is essentially trying to capture what the temperature feels like, which, when it gets to those kinds of readings, is very dangerous,” she said.
Residents should stay weather alert, she said, and check for heat advisories throughout the weekend.
“Make sure you stay hydrated,” she said. “Try to minimize outdoor time, especially during peak hours when it’s the warmest. Find shade. Take frequent breaks. Check on pets and those that may be more vulnerable, or may not have adequate air conditioning. Check on your friends and neighbors. Don’t leave pets and children unattended in vehicles because those temperatures can rise very rapidly in a short amount of time in those kinds of conditions.”
The sizzling forecast is thanks, in part, to La Nina, which typically brings about warmer and dryer conditions to north and central Texas, combined with dry southwesterly winds, she said.
“Specifically right now, we’re under a ridge of high pressure so you don’t have rain chances with that, but then this weekend we have southwesterly winds which are going to pull in hot and dry air from west Texas and Mexico into the area,” she said. “Temperatures usually rise higher when we have those wind conditions.”
With no rain in sight, the nine-month drought drags on in Central Texas.
Bell County is currently experiencing moderate to extreme drought conditions, according to the most recent report from the U.S. Drought Monitor issued Thursday.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
