The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for poor drainage areas for western Bell County, southwestern Coryell County, and Lampasas County until 12:30 p.m.
The Killeen area has received an estimated 1 inch of rain since Tuesday evening, the National Weather Service said Wednesday, one week since more than 3 inches drenched the area.
Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said residents can expect around 1 to 2 more inches of rain for the remainder of today and Thursday.
Some areas of Bell County could see up to 3 more inches of rain, she said.
If the rain projections hold true, Killeen could hit the September average less than two weeks into the month.
Average rainfall in the month of September is around 3.7 inches, Sanchez said, and since Sept. 1, Killeen has gotten around 3.25 inches. Sanchez said some areas of Bell County have already gotten around 6 inches of rain.
The rain is expected to taper off slightly from Thursday evening into the weekend, but rain chances remain around 20% through Saturday.
Early forecast models show rain likely again Sunday with a 60% chance.
High temperatures are expected to be in the low- to mid-80s for much of the week, with low temperatures in the mid-60s to low-70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.