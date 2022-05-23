Severe thunderstorms including chances for flooding, hail and high winds are in the forecast for the Killeen-Fort Hood area Monday and Tuesday.
The showers much of Central Texas will see over the next 24 hours are part of a system expected to produce severe weather from Texas to Missouri.
“It’s a pretty large system that covers a good part of the U.S. especially the Midwest and Southern Plains,” Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Fort Worth, said by phone Monday.
Barnes said Killeen residents should expect to see the worst of two storms Tuesday evening.
“Initially, you should start to see showers and thunderstorms increase sometime this evening — that will be the first round of storms,” Barnes said. “You’ll have some decent rain chances tonight and then as we head into tomorrow there will be another round of storms that will likely come through tomorrow night.”
The meteorologist said residents should stay particularly alert to the weather Tuesday evening.
“The main threat is going to be hail, damaging winds, can’t rule out a tornado, but main hazards are going to be damaging winds and hail,” she said.
Winds in excess of 60 mph are a possibility with Tuesday’s storm.
“You’ll want to have a way to receive warnings if you go to bed and storms are heading your way,” she said.
Barnes warned residents to be careful driving in wet weather.
“Whatever you do, obviously, do not drive through high waters,” she said. “Don’t risk it if you do see flooded roads.”
By Memorial Day weekend, she said, residents should expect to see clear skies and temperatures in the low 90s.
DROUGHT
Anywhere between two to three inches of rain is expected to fall in the next 48 hours, but it’ll likely have minimal impact on the current ongoing drought in Central Texas.
According to the latest data available from the U.S. Drought Monitor, Bell County is experiencing varying levels of drought ranging from extreme in the northwest to moderate in the southern portion of the county.
So far for the month of May, the rain gauge at Skylark Field Airport in Killeen has measured 1.4 inches of rainfall — far below May’s average rainfall total of 3.4 inches.
Almost halfway through the year, Skylark Field Airport has received just a third — 4.09 inches — of the rain typically recorded by this time. By the end of May on average, Barnes said, the Killeen-Fort Hood area would have 13.43 inches during a normal year.
