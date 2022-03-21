Weather

Traffic was seen on westbound Interstate 14 on a rainy Monday morning. Hail, high winds, and possibly a tornado are in the forecast today.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

All modes of severe weather are in play Monday, as storm systems move in from the west, according to National Weather Service officials.

Severe weather including large hail, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes are a possibility today. The Killeen area is in an area of enhanced risk of severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla.

Killeen-Fort Hood area residents could expect to see storms during the mid-afternoon to early evening time frame, according to Allison Prater, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Monday weather

The National Weather Service of Fort Worth warned of the threat of severe weather for much of Central Texas Monday.

Central Texas has a 10-15% chance of tornadoes, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Prater said the environment is "primed" for tornadic activity. 

Hail could be an inch in diameter or larger, and wind gusts could reach around 57 mph or higher, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

"People should be prepared and have multiple ways to receive warnings," Prater said. 

By midnight, the weather is expected to have moved through the area, Prater said.

