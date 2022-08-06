Despite forecasted temperatures slightly closer to normal in the upper-90s for the Killeen area in the coming days, heat index values are likely to keep make things continue to feel in the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.
One aspect of the forecast that may be a welcome sight by some is that there are “almost daily” rain chances, according to meteorologist Matt Stalley.
“The predictor looks like Wednesday and Thursday might be some of the better chances, as high as 30 — maybe even closer to 40% during the middle part of the week,” Stalley said Saturday. “(They are) probably some of the better rain chances that we’ve seen in a while, although it’s a pretty low bar, given the summer so far.”
This year’s precipitation is well below normal, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Skylark Field in Killeen has reported a total of 5.74 inches of precipitation for the year through Saturday afternoon, well below the normal precipitation of 20.87 inches up to this point, according to NOAA.
The average annual rainfall for Killeen is 32.83 inches, according to usclimate.com.
Drought conditions continue to persist. The U.S. Drought Monitor’s map of Central Texas shows large portions of deep red color. With the exception of a small portion of Bell County east of Interstate 35, the entire Central Texas area is under either extreme or exceptional drought conditions.
As such, lake levels have continued to worsen.
As of Saturday, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is reportedly 79.7% of its normal capacity, down a full percentage point from a week ago and down drastically from a year ago. The elevation of the lake is also nearly 8 feet below normal, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
Similarly, Belton Lake is reportedly 79.5% full — 0.9% lower than a week ago. Its elevation is also nearly 8 feet below normal, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
