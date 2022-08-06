WEATHER Graphic

Despite forecasted temperatures slightly closer to normal in the upper-90s for the Killeen area in the coming days, heat index values are likely to keep make things continue to feel in the triple digits, according to the National Weather Service.

One aspect of the forecast that may be a welcome sight by some is that there are “almost daily” rain chances, according to meteorologist Matt Stalley.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.