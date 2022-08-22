A flood watch has been issued for the Killeen area by the National Weather Service-Fort Worth until 7 p.m. Monday.
“All the weather models show rain moving into Central Texas this afternoon,” Meteorologist Bianca Garcia said. There will be increasing cloud coverage, with an 80% chance (of rain) going into this evening.
“Some of the storms could produce heavy rain,” according to NWS citing new rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Flood watch precautions caution residents to be aware that flooding may occur in urban and poor-drainage areas. Heavy rainfall could also cause flooding of creeks, streams, and rivers. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.