Drought conditions in the Killeen area saw a “little bit of improvement” compared to recent weeks, according to the National Weather Service.
Sarah Barnes, NWS meteorologist, said the upcoming week’s rain chances may further ease drought conditions.
The Killeen area is currently under a moderate to severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. See the drought monitor here: https://bit.ly/3xhhVqK.
“Compared to a couple weeks ago, there were more severe drought conditions in Bell County,” Barnes said. “So it looks like we did see just a little bit of improvement to moderate drought in those areas. Hopefully we’ll get some good rain down there next week.”
According to the drought monitor, most of Coryell County is experiencing extreme to severe drought conditions.
Barnes said the upcoming week holds good chances for rain showers in the Killeen area.
“Rain chances are going to start increasing late Tuesday,” Barnes said. “Really we’ll see chances each day, but the best rain chances will be Wednesday night for the Killeen area. We may even see some rain stick around into the weekend.”
Monday’s high temperatures are expected to hover in the mid 80s, she said.
“We’re just expecting warm, dry, and breezy weather on Monday,” she said. “That will warm up to the mid 80s, near 85 degrees. Wind speeds will be between 15 mph, with gusts around 30 mph. It’ll be pretty breezy, pretty dry. We’ll have a little bit of cloud cover throughout the day.”
