Less-than-average precipitation during the month of May had little effect on the ongoing drought in the Killeen area.
According to preliminary data from the National Weather Service Fort Worth, Killeen’s Skylark Field recorded 2.35 inches of rain as of Tuesday — 1.53 inches less than then normal climatological average.
Bell County residents are experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which publishes weekly.
NWS meteorologist Allison Prater said lake levels at Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes have each declined four feet below normal levels, as of Tuesday.
A mild cold front moving through Wednesday and Thursday, Prater said, may bring welcomed showers Thursday and Friday.
“Generally any rain chances for Killeen look to start early Thursday morning, and that’s an isolated chance of showers and storms,” Prater said. “As we go through Thursday, the front is going to move through, and it looks like the afternoon hours on Thursday you’ll have a 30% chance for showers and storms.”
Some of the afternoon storms Thursday may include strong wind gusts and small hail, she said, but severe weather isn’t expected.
High temperatures Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 90s before dropping into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday following the cold front, she said.
Looking ahead, temperatures Sunday through Tuesday may reach 100-plus degrees, but Prater said it’s too early to tell.
“As of right now, because it’s so far out, there’s quite a bit of uncertainty as to what those temperatures will actually be,” she said.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.