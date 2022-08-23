WEATHER Graphic

Following a flash flood Watch issued Monday and several rainfall downpours throughout the area, the National Weather Service said Killeen’s total rainfall since Friday amounted to half an inch at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.

Meteorologist Bianca Garcia stated that there were neighborhoods throughout Bell County that may have received more than that due to the instability of the air and plenty of moisture in the area.

