Following a flash flood Watch issued Monday and several rainfall downpours throughout the area, the National Weather Service said Killeen’s total rainfall since Friday amounted to half an inch at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
Meteorologist Bianca Garcia stated that there were neighborhoods throughout Bell County that may have received more than that due to the instability of the air and plenty of moisture in the area.
Garcia was quick to point out that the NWS equipment and programs used in their Fort Worth office have had interrupted service and computer issues due to extensive rainfall in their area. Some of the reports were unavailable during the afternoon hours.
Local residents reported seeing significant amounts of rain in the afternoon from Harker Heights to south Killeen. Flooded roadways were seen in usual low spots Monday.
Looking forward, showers will dissipate Tuesday into Wednesday with only a 30% chance of spotty rain.
“With the amount of moisture in the area, there may be a few sprinkles Tuesday afternoon, but it is unlikely any significant precipitation will be seen,” Garcia said.
Temperatures on Wednesday will be near 86 under partly sunny skies with a low around 73. Thursday, the rain chances slip to 20% with a high near 88 and calm winds from the east and northeast.
The weekend weather forecast is for partly cloudy conditions with highs near 87 and lows around 74. There will be a slight chance of rain at 20%, depending on how much moisture remains in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.