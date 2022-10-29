The rain system that blew through Killeen on Friday brought the area a bit closer to monthly averages, but yearly totals are still a long ways off, a National Weather Service representative said Saturday.
The average rainfall for October in Killeen is about 3.4 inches of rain, and the year-to-date average is about 26.8 inches of rain. In the month of October this year, Killeen has received about 2.81 inches of rain; year-to-date it has received 12.22 inches of rain. This means Killeen’s monthly average is 0.59 inches, or 17.35% lower than last year, while its year-to-date rainfall is 14.58 inches, or 54.4% lower than the same time last year.
There is good news on the horizon, however, as Meteorologist Daniel Huckaby told the Herald on Saturday that Killeen’s recent “wet pattern” is expected to continue into the next few weeks.
“We’ve got a southern stream coming from the Pacific that’s expected to hit late next week,” he said.
While Huckaby said it’s too early to provide rainfall estimates, he projected a moderate to heavy rainfall system.
Huckaby also confirmed that this year has proven warmer than 2021, as daily temperatures have remained “essentially above normal” compared to previous years. This may be in part be due to drought conditions that persist across Central Texas, he said.
According to the National Weather Service, daily highs are expected to start at 72 degrees on Sunday and climb slowly up to 80 degrees on Thursday. Lows are also expected to warm from 51 degrees on Sunday night to 62 degrees on Wednesday night.
There is currently a 30% chance of showers on Tuesday and another 20% chance of thunderstorms on Thursday.
