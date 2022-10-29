WEATHER Graphic

The rain system that blew through Killeen on Friday brought the area a bit closer to monthly averages, but yearly totals are still a long ways off, a National Weather Service representative said Saturday.

The average rainfall for October in Killeen is about 3.4 inches of rain, and the year-to-date average is about 26.8 inches of rain. In the month of October this year, Killeen has received about 2.81 inches of rain; year-to-date it has received 12.22 inches of rain. This means Killeen’s monthly average is 0.59 inches, or 17.35% lower than last year, while its year-to-date rainfall is 14.58 inches, or 54.4% lower than the same time last year.

