Stillhouse Hollow Lake remains at a significant deficit from a year ago, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Dallas/Forth Worth.
“Your area reservoir is about 9 feet below where it was last year,” Jason Dunn said.
Updated: September 4, 2022 @ 8:13 pm
Importantly, Killeen’s primary water source sits at 78.2% capacity, which is 21.8% lower than it was last year when it was full. Similarly, the area is still in dire need of rain, as it finds itself with 12 inches less rainfall than it received in 2021. A storm system passing through the area on Tuesday provided a little over 2 inches of rain and another series of thunderstorms that began at 7 p.m. Sunday have helped get Killeen back on track — but it still won’t be enough to make up for what has been an extremely dry year, Dunn said.
The area is expected to continue to gradually cool off as Fall approaches, but residents shouldn’t get their hopes up too high, Dunn said.
“Temperatures should remain around 90, 93 through the week,” he said.
Monday is expected to remain mostly sunny with a high of 94 degrees and Monday night has a 30% chance of bringing with it thunderstorms. In fact, thunderstorm chances will persist throughout the week, as Tuesday night also has a 30% chance of developing a thunderstorm.
Tuesday and Wednesday are currently expected to have a high of 94 degrees and lows of 72 degrees.
Thursday will have a high of 91 and a low of 70, according to the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
