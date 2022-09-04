rain 1.JPG

Motorists plow their way through the rain as a storm runs through Killeen Sunday evening.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

Stillhouse Hollow Lake remains at a significant deficit from a year ago, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Dallas/Forth Worth.

“Your area reservoir is about 9 feet below where it was last year,” Jason Dunn said.

