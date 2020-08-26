While Killeen and vicinity will escape the full brunt of Hurricane Laura, the area may see a few storms — and a few visitors.
Jason Godwin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office, said by phone on Wednesday that as the hurricane makes landfall and moves inland, increased moisture will be pushed into Central Texas.
“With that increased moisture, we have an increased chance for thunderstorms related to Laura,” Godwin said.
Godwin said there will be about a 30-40 percent chance for these storms, of a “hit and miss” nature, through Thursday, and that they should feel just like normal summertime thunderstorms.
Laura is expected to make landfall near or just east of the Texas-Louisiana border after midnight Wednesday, and current storm models have it traveling north along the border, then moving east once it reaches Arkansas. With the area near projected landfall under evacuation, a number of affected residents are headed for the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
Kandice Zenn, of Beaumont, is one such resident.
Zenn arrived in Killeen on Tuesday, having driven to the area with five groups of her relatives, including eight children, and is currently staying at a local motel.
“It was long and exhausting,” she said by telephone on Wednesday, adding that Interstate 10 was “not moving” but Routes 190 to 36 were a lot smoother.
Zenn said her experience in the area so far has been positive.
“It’s been pleasant and friendly,” she said. “Everyone is willing to help. I really do love them.”
Bell County will not set up congregated sheltering for coastal Texans evacuating their homes as Hurricane Laura prepares to make landfall, local emergency management officials said Wednesday.
“Due to the COVID situation in Texas, the state and Bell County hurricane sheltering plans have had to be adjusted,” said Jennifer Henager, the county’s deputy emergency management coordinator. “The primary sheltering sites for people evacuating on state-provided buses will be in the major cities of Austin, San Antonio and the (Dallas-Fort Worth) Metroplex.”
Henagar said other local governments in Bell County also will not provide sheltering during Hurricane Laura.
“If you know someone who needs additional sheltering information, they may call 211 for additional information,” she said.
Henager pointed evacuees to go to one of five centers in the state. They are 254 Gembler Road in San Antonio; Circuit of the Americas, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Boulevard in Austin; Mesquite Reception Center, 15515 E. Interstate 20 in Mesquite; Silsbee Middle School, 1140 Texas Highway 327 in Silsbee; and the Nacogdoches Civic Center, 3805 NW Stallings Drive in Nacogdoches.
“We have received reports of many people who self-evacuated from the southeast Texas area checking into Bell County hotels,” Henager said. “Most of these people do so at their own expense or have been issued expense vouchers by FEMA.”
Gina Pence is president and CEO of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, and had a message for area motels and hotels.
“We have been notified that our hotels have had a significant increase in occupancy due to evacuees coming to our area to take shelter,” Pence said in a statement on Wednesday. “If you have specials, please share them with us and our community hotels. This may be a very busy time for your business, please be prepared for the increased business traffic and delivery services. We understand that this will be more challenging with COVID guidelines in place.”
The Killeen Daily Herald spoke with the Holiday Inn Killeen Fort Hood on Wednesday, who reported they were getting a lot of phone calls but had no available rooms.
Correspondents Jacob Sanchez and Shane Monaco contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.