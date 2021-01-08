Killeen residents may see the first measurable snowfall in almost six years on Sunday, said Daniel Huckaby, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Current projections indicate potential snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches.
Huckaby said that if the heart of the storm pushes directly through Bell County — which it is currently projected to miss to the north — then there could be around 2 to 3 inches.
“The Monday morning (commute) could be a little tricky,” Huckaby said.
Huckaby said the roads and highways may be slushy or icy on Monday morning.
If the snow accumulates, it could perpetuate temperatures well below freezing, he added.
Sunday’s overnight low is currently projected to be 32 degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 9 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday.
The last measurable snowfall in Killeen was March 4-5, 2015, when some areas of Killeen saw half an inch of snow. The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded a quarter inch of snow that day, Huckaby said.
The last time Killeen saw 3 inches or more was in February 2010, Huckaby said.
Sunday’s forecast calls for 100% chance of precipitation, which may begin as rain.
“The 100% chance is for any precipitation at all,” Huckaby said.
Huckaby said the precipitation may begin Saturday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.