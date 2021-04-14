Killeen-area residents can expect to see rain for the rest of the week.
Rain could fall until around 11 a.m. today and pick up again after 1 p.m., National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Prater said Tuesday afternoon.
Rain chances should increase to about 50% for the overnight hours, the NWS forecast indicates.
Rain chances through Friday could total around half an inch, Prater said.
National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes said Tuesday that she hopes the rain will lessen the effects of the drought conditions in Central Texas.
“We’re hoping that it will help to relieve some of those drought conditions,” Barnes said. “It doesn’t look like it’s going to be a really heavy rain event for us — at least for the next few days. We’ll just kind of see that off and on rain move through the area.”
Much of Bell County is experiencing moderate drought conditions, with a portion of northern Bell County in severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, with data from June 6.
In Coryell County, the northern, western, southern and southeastern edges are in severe drought conditions, while a large portion of the central part of the county is experiencing extreme drought conditions.
The entirety of Lampasas County is under severe drought conditions, the Drought Monitor map shows.
Pollen Counts
For those looking for relief from the pollen, counts look to still remain in the medium range on Thursday and Friday and raise back to the medium-high range on Saturday, according to pollen.com.
The pollen count is a measurement of how much pollen is in the air, expressed in grains of pollen per cubic meter in a 24-hour period.
Today’s forecast calls for a pollen count of 7.7, which is in the medium-high range.
The forecast pollen count is 5.7 on Thursday, 6 on Friday and 8.8 on Saturday.
In the last week, the pollen count peaked on Friday at 11.5, the website showed.
