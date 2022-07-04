Independence Day will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Unfortunately, heat index values will be as high as 102. Temperatures will dip slightly with a low around 75 Monday night. South winds should be mild at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph. The rest of the week promises to bring more of the same.
“I wish I had better news to report, but according to our models temperatures will be in the triple digits and no rain is expected for the next seven days,” said meteorologist Matt Stalley with the National Weather Service.
“Fire chances are not as bad as they could be,” Stalley said. “The wind speeds are expected to be low, giving firefighters a better chance to respond in emergencies.”
Sources at the NWS advise people to be aware that the body’s ability to cool itself is challenged during extremely hot and humid weather. When the body heats too rapidly to cool itself properly, or when too much fluid or salt is lost through dehydration or sweating, body temperature rises and many people may experience a heat-related illness.
On Tuesday it will again be sunny and hot with a high near 100. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will continue from the south at 10-15 mph. Evening temperatures should cool to around 75.
Wednesday’s high should top out near 101 with a low around 76. South winds continue at 5-10 mph.
The forecast for Thursday is a repeat with highs near 101 and low around 78. The south winds will be very mild from 5 to 10 mph.
The skies will be mostly clear overnight into Friday, when it will continue sunny and hot with highs near 102, lows near 78. Saturday hot weather continues with a high of 103.
“Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year,” according to the NWS. “Heat can be very taxing on the body.”
“Everyone can be vulnerable to heat, but some more so than others,” according to The Impacts Of Climate Change On Human Health In The United States: A Scientific Assessment.
Young children and infants are particularly vulnerable to heat-related illness and death, as their bodies are less able to adapt to heat than are adults.
Older adults, particularly those with pre existing diseases, take certain medications, are living alone or with limited mobility who are exposed to extreme heat can experience multiple adverse effects.
People with chronic medical conditions are more likely to have a serious health problem during a heat wave than healthy people.
Pregnant women are also at higher risk. Extreme heat events have been associated with adverse birth outcomes such as low birth weight, preterm birth, and infant mortality, as well as congenital cataracts.
Extreme caution is advised concerning high temperatures and children, older adults and pets being left in hot vehicles. Adults are advised to double-check and make sure no one is left inside the vehicle.
