There is a 20% chance of rain today in the Killeen area, according to the National Weather Service website.
NWS Meteorologist Steve Fano said the rain will be most likely to the north of the city and it will follow with a cold front in the Central Texas area.
“We are keeping it at a very low chance,” Fano said Monday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81.
Tuesday night is expected to be a cool one with a low around 60.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 82 with a low around 61.
The clouds and sun will stick around on Thursday with a high near 89 with a low around 67. The next possible rain chance will be on Friday as NWS has the area with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The day is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Fano said the chances of seeing rain will be low and there is no severe weather on the horizon. Overnight rain is likely at 30% with a low around 56.
Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 73 with a low around 54.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high near 77.
