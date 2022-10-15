Rain may be on the horizon, according to a new report from the National Weather Service.
Predictions for the coming week show a 50% chance of thunderstorms on Sunday night, which will evolve into a 70% chance of rain showers late in the evening.
In addition, a cold front is predicted to roll through the region on Monday, and may persist through Wednesday night. Small, light hail is a possibility, and a hazardous weather outlook was issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday and through the rest of the week for high winds that may reach around 20 miles per hour.
“Rain chances are expected this weekend, followed by a shot of cold and dry air,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Monique Sellers said Saturday.
Sunday is predicted to have a high of 86 and a low of 60. The National Weather Service predicts a high of 67 and a low of 51 on Monday, followed by highs of 66 and 69 on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Lows for those two days are predicted to be chilly, as 42- and 48- degree nights roll through the area.
Nights are expected to stay cool on Thursday, with a predicted low of 52, though days may stay warm at 80 degrees that same day.
According to Sellers, this wide fluctuation in daily and nightly temperatures is fairly regular for the region.
“This actually what you get during the fall, it’s a mix of all the seasons as we move towards Winter,” she said.
