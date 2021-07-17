Rainy weather is in the forecast for the Killeen-Temple area for most of the upcoming work week, according to the National Weather Service.
“Sunday looks like it’s going to be your last day without rain in the forecast,” NWS meteorologist Monique Sellers said Saturday.
“Mainly, it’s just going to be rain, unfortunately, all week.”
Monday through Friday show 40 to 50 percent chances of rain showers, as of Saturday, she said.
Sunday will be sunny with high temperatures in the low 90s.
“After that, we’ll see some changes beginning Monday,” she said. “You have rain chances every day into next weekend. That doesn’t mean it’ll necessarily be a washout or widespread flooding of any kind, but you are going to need to keep the umbrella around through the week.”
Sellers said a front moving through the area Monday will cause most of the rainy weather.
“No real severe weather, but just in the constant rain,” she said.
“The good news is our temperatures will be a little bit lower. It’ll be pretty cool for late July.”
The highest chance of rain, she said, will be on Wednesday and Thursday.
High temperatures will hover in the low 90s Sunday and Monday, with lows in the low 70s, according to the NWS. High temperatures will drop down to the mid-80s during the middle of the week, before returning to the 90s on Friday.
