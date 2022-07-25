Weather cloud

A high pressure system over Central Texas will keep the chance of precipitation low this week.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

“The area may see a pattern shift late in the week, depending on the weather activity in the Gulf Coast,” Daniel Huckaby said Sunday. Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth, described a low-level disturbance near Houston which may affect the high pressure system that has been “camped out” over Central Texas these past few days. Statistics provided by Huckaby show there have been 33 days of temperatures at or over 100 degrees since June 1 of this year.

The Sarejevo family of Harker Heights were attempting to escape the heat under a shady tree in Purser Park Sunday and were thankful for the trees that surrounded them.

