“The area may see a pattern shift late in the week, depending on the weather activity in the Gulf Coast,” Daniel Huckaby said Sunday. Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Dallas/Fort Worth, described a low-level disturbance near Houston which may affect the high pressure system that has been “camped out” over Central Texas these past few days. Statistics provided by Huckaby show there have been 33 days of temperatures at or over 100 degrees since June 1 of this year.
The Sarejevo family of Harker Heights were attempting to escape the heat under a shady tree in Purser Park Sunday and were thankful for the trees that surrounded them.
“Our kids enjoy being able to play and run and my wife and I enjoy the shade trees,” Colin Sarejevo said. He and his son Archie, 5, and daughter Kendall, 8, were not excited about the forecast for the coming week.
High temperatures will continue throughout the area this week with Monday’s forecast expected to be sunny with a high near 100 and a low around 75. South-southwest winds during the day are expected at 5-10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph increasing Monday night to 10-15 mph.
Tuesday looks to be hot with a high near 100 and a mostly clear night with a low around 75. Winds will slowly turn to be south-southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph throughout the day.
Wednesday is expected to sunny and hot with a high near 100 and a low around 75. South winds will blow at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday temps will increase slightly with a high near 101 and a low around 77. South winds will be 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph at times.
Friday, rain chances are at 10% with a high near 101 and lows in the mid-70s. Saturday is also expected to be sunny and hot with a high near 101 and a low around 76.
“While you’ll only see a slight chance (10%) of rain, maybe Friday, moisture from the Gulf Cost may shift the high pressure system, preparing the way for a change in temps as you go through next week,” Huckaby said.
Lake levels continue to decrease as Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake were posted at 81.6% full as of noon Sunday. Belton Lake is 7.01 feet below normal at 586.99 surface level elevation. Stillhouse is 7.08 feet below normal at 614.92 surface level elevation.
