Though the Killeen area saw a little rain Tuesday morning, the bulk of the rainfall is still on its way, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Bishop.
Bishop said Tuesday that rainfall should increase within the next couple of hours across Bell County.
A cold front pushing across the region was slowed Tuesday afternoon.
"The upper-level system that's going to help push it through is still well off to the west, and that's helping to slow the front's progress," Bishop said.
Showers may linger Wednesday before pushing off.
In all, Bishop said the Killeen area can get between 1 and 2 inches of rain by Wednesday morning.
"I think it'll be enough to help and be beneficial rain for us," Bishop said.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport has reported just over a tenth of an inch Tuesday as of 4 p.m.
Rain appeared to fall more in the northern part of Killeen, with Skylark Field reporting just over three-tenths of an inch through 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Large downpours or strong storms could present isolated flooding, but Bishop said such scenarios are not likely with the system moving through.
"We're not expecting any significant flooding at this point," Bishop said.
The accompanying cold front is expected to drop temperatures into the low 50s Wednesday.
Temperatures could jump back into the upper 60s Thursday before another cold front moves through the area, dropping Friday temperatures into the low 50s again.
The coldest temperatures could be felt Friday evening into Saturday morning, with forecast low temperatures around 29 degrees.
