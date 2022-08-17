The Killeen area has several opportunities for rain Thursday and into next week, offering a brief respite from the unbearably hot, dry weather, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
After some scattered storms Wednesday evening, there is a better chance for rain on Thursday, said NWS Meteorologist Matt Bishop.
“The Killeen area is currently in a weak cold front and there will be several small storms popping up Thursday through Friday morning,” Bishop said. “There will be a break from the rain over the weekend but then it is projected to rain again starting Monday through Wednesday of next week.”
Bishop predicts the Killeen area will receive around half an inch of rain on Thursday in total.
According to the National Weather Service website, there is a 60% chance of rain for the Killeen-Fort Hood Area on Thursday, decreasing to 20% over the weekend.
Thursday’s high will be around 94 degrees and the low will be around 73 degrees. Similar temperatures will persist through the weekend.
“The weekend will most likely be very nice and dry with highs in the low 90s and lows in the mid-70s,” Bishop said.
On Monday, the rain chances increase again to 50% and will continue until Wednesday. Monday will also see a decrease in heat, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.
The U.S. Drought Monitor map shows extreme drought conditions affecting the eastern part of the Bell County while exceptional drought conditions are present in the western portion.
“The Killeen-Fort Hood area has only received 6 ½ inches so far this year, which is 13 percent lower that the past average rainfall,” Bishop said.
The ongoing drought has led to elevated fire danger across Texas and firefighters from local agencies have stayed busy with frequent wildfires in the surrounding areas.
As of Wednesday, Bell County remains under a burn ban along with 223 other Texas counties.
Killeen is currently under voluntary water restrictions, but officials will notify the public if conditions call for changes, city spokeswoman Janell Ford said in a previous new release. The city has a drought contingency and water conservation plan in place.
Nolanville, which also is under Stage 1 conservation, asks residents in even-numbered addresses to irrigate their lawns between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. Sundays and Thursdays. Residents in odd-numbered addresses can irrigate between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays.
Area lake levels continue to decline as both Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are about 8½ feet down from normal levels, as of Wednesday.
