Killeen-Fort Hood area residents may experience sleeting rain today, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS meteorologist Juan Hernandez said the impact of the freezing rain would likely be minimal given the area’s above-freezing temperatures.
“There is a possibility of it (sleet) later this morning into the early afternoon,” Hernandez said. “You guys are already above freezing, so there shouldn’t be any impact. There shouldn’t be any accumulations, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see a couple of ice pellets coming down along with rain showers.”
Hernandez explained the freezing rain showers are part of a disturbance moving through Central Texas today.
Motorists should remain cautious on the roads.
“Take it slow out there regardless because it can be quite slick even with just the rain,” he said.
The high temperature Tuesday will reach 51 degrees in the afternoon before dropping down to 36 degrees overnight.
Tuesday’s cold weather will be followed by a high in the mid 60s Wednesday, and 70-degree temperatures Thursday and Friday, Hernandez said.
“Thursday and Friday it will be 70 to 72 degrees but then that will change as we expect another cold front coming through Friday night, so Saturday should have a high of 54 degrees,” he said.
Hernandez said 70-degree weather in January isn’t too out of the ordinary.
“I wouldn’t say it’s completely abnormal,” he said. “Ahead of strong cold fronts like we’re expecting, the day before we usually expect a warm up above normal temperatures.”
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
