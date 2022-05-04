The National Weather Service predicts a stormy Thursday but a dry weekend for the Killeen area.
A cold front moving through the area Tuesday night has developed into a warm front, creating what NWS spokeswoman Allison Prater described as a “trough.” The trough has resulted in a low pressure area, setting the stage for a series of storm systems to move through Central Texas.
Killeen will have a 70% chance to develop thunderstorms by 7 a.m. today and a 90% chance to storm by the afternoon.
By the evening, rain chances should be further east, near Rodgers.
Rainfall is projected to reach around three-quarters to a full inch in Killeen, though northern cities may experience flooding. Some areas in Bell County may experience hail or damaging winds, Prater said..
The weekend is expected to be largely dry, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday offering clear skies and warm temperatures.
Despite heavy rainfall, Thursday is expected to see a high of approximately 82 degrees and a low of 62 degrees. Friday will see a high of 91 degrees and a low of 69 degrees. Residents should exercise caution when outside Saturday and Sunday as the area is expected to reach a respective high of 99 and 98 degrees.
Area weather moving into the coming week is expected to maintain warm temperatures in the mid to high 90s,
