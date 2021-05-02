After days of rain, the Killeen area is expected to have a few days of sunshine before rain chances return to the forecast.
According to National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Dunn, the Killeen area should expect dry conditions to start off the work week.
“You should be dry until we get into late Monday afternoon,” Dunn said Saturday. “Monday evening is when our next chance of rain comes in. It’s only 20 to 30 percent, we’re not very confident that storms will form that day, but there’s just a low chance that some could before the next front comes in.”
As of Saturday afternoon, the Killeen area had seen 1.25 inches of rain this week, according to a rain monitor at Fort Hood, she said.
Thunderstorms Saturday evening into early Sunday morning, she said, could add another 1.5 to 2 inches to the area’s rain totals for the week.
Dunn said it is unclear how much impact the rain will have on the area’s drought conditions status, as the U.S. Drought Monitor data is only updated every Thursday.
“It looks like y’all were right on the edge of severe drought conditions,” Dunn said. “I’m sure between the rain that happened Thursday, and then what will happen this weekend, hopefully you’ll see some improvement on that (drought conditions), but we won’t know for sure until it’s released next Thursday.”
Stillhouse Hollow Lake level was 621.74 feet on Saturday, just a quarter of a foot less than the lake’s normal average of 622 feet.
Belton Lake level was 593.2 feet, about two-thirds of a foot lower than the lake’s normal level of 594 feet.
“There’s still some room to take on some water there (at Belton Lake),” Dunn said.
High temperatures Sunday are expected to hover around 84 degrees, she said, but Monday will be one of the warmest days of the year with an expected high of 90 degrees. Low temperatures both days will stay in the mid 60s.
“Then the cool front comes in, and Tuesday and Wednesday are looking much nicer with temperatures below normal — about 5 degrees below normal,” she said.
