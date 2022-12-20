Weather prep

Charles Jones picks up supplies on Tuesday at Home Depot in Killeen in preparation for an Arctic blast moving into Central Texas on Thursday. Low temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for almost two days, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Temperatures in Killeen will remain below freezing for nearly two days, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

“It looks like we’ll probably fall below freezing about 4 p.m. on Thursday, and then it’ll stay below freezing and bottom out in the mid teens around daybreak on Friday morning,” meteorologist Tom Bradshaw said.

