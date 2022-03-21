UPDATE 3:35 p.m.: The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, has issued a tornado watch for much of Central Texas, including all of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m.
All modes of severe weather are in play Monday, as storm systems move in from the west, according to National Weather Service officials.
Severe weather including large hail, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes are a possibility today. The Killeen area is in an area of enhanced risk of severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla.
Killeen-Fort Hood area residents could expect to see storms during the mid-afternoon to early evening time frame, according to Allison Prater, a National Weather Service meteorologist.
Central Texas has a 10-15% chance of tornadoes, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
Prater said the environment is "primed" for tornadic activity.
Hail could be an inch in diameter or larger, and wind gusts could reach around 57 mph or higher, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
"People should be prepared and have multiple ways to receive warnings," Prater said.
By midnight, the weather is expected to have moved through the area, Prater said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.