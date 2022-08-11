Despite the Killeen area receiving just over a quarter of an inch of rain Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes said Thursday that its effect is probably “negligible.”
“It would take a lot of rain to really make a dent in this drought. And probably over a longer period, too,” Barnes said. “So it’s probably not going to do much in way of drought relief.”
Data on the National Weather Service website shows the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport recorded 0.28 inches of rain on Wednesday.
According to a tweet from the National Weather Service on Wednesday, it was the first measurable rainfall at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport in 42 days.
Barnes said Skylark Field in Killeen “picked up a trace.”
“But we have some issues with their observation,” she said.
Looking ahead, the small rain chances remain in the Killeen forecast through Saturday, but Barnes said she would not go as far as saying the chances are “decent.”
“It’s going to be very hit or miss but definitely not enough to do anything about the drought, unfortunately,” she said.
The Killeen area has been in the throes of exceptional drought conditions that have sent lake levels at Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake on a downward spiral. The two lakes are from where the area’s drinking water supply comes before it is treated.
