This is the latest map available from the U.S. Drought Monitor. It shows the entire area around the Herald is in exceptional or extreme drought conditions.

Despite the Killeen area receiving just over a quarter of an inch of rain Wednesday, National Weather Service meteorologist Sarah Barnes said Thursday that its effect is probably “negligible.”

“It would take a lot of rain to really make a dent in this drought. And probably over a longer period, too,” Barnes said. “So it’s probably not going to do much in way of drought relief.”

