Breaking out into groups and knocking on potentially hostile doors to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, around 60 to 70 volunteers turned out to Lions Club Park in Killeen on Saturday.
“We have to meet the moment and protect our democracy,” O’Rourke said to the crowd that gathered at Lions Club Park. “That means beating on the doors of the very people that are the targets of suppression and intimidation.”
O’Rourke is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in the Nov. 8 election.
In a news release on Friday, the event was listed as taking place at the H-E-B at 1101 W. Stan Schlueter Loop. Several volunteers showed up at the location, but a follow-up with the campaign showed that the event was actually supposed to take place at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop.
The “block walk” was part of a statewide “weekend of action,” in which O’Rourke’s campaign says 96,000 volunteers are holding 700 organizing events in “every part of Texas” on Saturday and Sunday, including 625 “block walks.” During the walks, volunteers knock on doors throughout neighborhoods in an effort to convince residents to vote, and especially to “Vote Beto.”
“If you spend an hour out there, or two hours if you’ve got it, then they are so much more likely to vote,” O’Rourke said to the volunteers. “We’re not a red state, and I don’t know if we’re a blue state, but I do know that we are a non-voting state.”
The event was also attended by down-ballot candidates Jonathan Hildner, who is running for Texas House of Representatives District 54, and both Stacey Wilson and Louie Minor, who are running for County Commissioner, places 2 and 3, respectively.
Speaking to the Herald, Hildner said that he attended the event to show support for Beto’s campaign.
“Any time I get the invite, I’m going to be there,” he said.
Local activist Brielle Dorsey said she attended the event because she “can help Central Texas.
“I believe we can make a real change in Central Texas,” she said.
Everyone in attendance wasn’t part of O’Rourke’s campaign, however.
Local mother Ingrid Duhr said she was just taking her son to the park when she saw O’Rourke.
“I’m a huge fan and I was like, is that really him?” she said.
Three anti-Beto protesters also attended the event, including Michael Fornino and former Killeen mayoral candidate James Everard.
When asked if he expected to change anyone’s mind, Everard said no.
“This sign isn’t for them, it’s for him,” he said. “I just want him to know that this is still Central Texas he’s in.”
Fornino took his protesting a step further, and spoke with O’Rourke directly. The two discussed gun control, among other topics. Fornino said that gun control laws already accomplish what O’Rourke is trying to do, and O’Rourke responded. The two ended their conversation by shaking hands.
Early voting in the Nov. 8 gubernatorial election begins Oct. 24.
The last day to register to vote in the election is Tuesday, Oct. 11.
