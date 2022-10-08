Breaking out into groups and knocking on potentially hostile doors to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, around 60 to 70 volunteers turned out to Lions Club Park in Killeen on Saturday.

“We have to meet the moment and protect our democracy,” O’Rourke said to the crowd that gathered at Lions Club Park. “That means beating on the doors of the very people that are the targets of suppression and intimidation.”

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.