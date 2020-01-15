A portion of O W Curry Drive in Killeen, from Central Texas Expressway to the rear of Academy Sports, is now closed from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays for road construction, according to a press release issued by the city.
Daily closures are expected to continue for one week until construction is complete. Traffic will be detoured during work hours, and alternate routes will be required. Drivers are asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
Crews are removing the street surface and repairing flaws in preparation for repaving. They must close the road to through traffic to complete the work.
