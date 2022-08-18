A traffic stop led to an arrest after Killeen police allegedly find around 17 ounces of marijuana in a Killeen man’s car.
Deonte Hicks, 24, was arraigned on Thursday with possession of marijuana over 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds, which is a state jail felony.
On Tuesday, Killeen police conducted a traffic stop on Hicks’ vehicle after Hicks allegedly failed to stop completely at a stop sign before turning, the arrest affidavit said.
Officers reported smelling the odor of marijuana and removed Hicks from the vehicle to conduct a probable cause search of the vehicle, the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, officers found a backpack on the backseat floorboard and inside were several plastic bags of marijuana, a digital scale and cash.
The marijuana was tested with a field kit and came back presumptive positive for THC and weighed around 17 ounces, the affidavit said.
The Bell County inmate portal showed an unknown offense was input at the same time as the possession charges but no bond was listed. The unknown offense was listed as a third- degree felony.
Hicks was given a total bond of $20,000 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
