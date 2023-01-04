Residents in Killeen, Harker Heights, Belton, Copperas Cove, Nolanville and Fort Hood may notice a change in the odor or taste in their water during the month of February.
Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1— the area’s drinking water supplier — is converting its water disinfection process, the district announced in a news release Wednesday.
The conversion, which is scheduled to take place from Feb. 1-28, will change the disinfectant from chloramines to “free chlorine,” according to the release.
“Free chlorine conversion is an accepted and recommended step by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to help maintain water quality and minimize nitrification,” the district said.
Bell County WCID-1 has converted the disinfection process to free chlorine before. It did so in response to a Killeen-wide, 10-day boil-water notice in October 2021.
For 10 days, between Oct. 19 and Oct. 29, Killeen residents and businesses were under a boil-water notice, unable to consume tap water without boiling it first, due to low chlorine residuals found during quarterly water testing at six sites within the city.
“By pushing highly chlorinated water through the system, WCID-1 helped end Killeen’s boil-water woes, effectively returning chlorine residual levels back to state-mandated standards,” the Herald reported in November 2021.
Now, the conversion is going to be a bit more routine. February’s conversion is the first in what will be an annual process, according to Wednesday’s WCID release.
“Disinfection is a critical part of the water treatment process that keeps drinking water free of harmful microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses,” the release from the water district said. “During the temporary change, BCWCID1 will suspend adding ammonia and use free chlorine to keep water disinfected as it travels through pipes.”
Upon completion of the conversion, the district will convert back to chloramines as the disinfectant, said Ricky Garrett, general manager of WCID-1.
