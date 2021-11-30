The city of Harker Heights announced Tuesday that one of its firefighters/emergency medical technicians — Cole Hagen Simmons — died while off-duty in a vehicle crash Tuesday morning.
Simmons had been with the department since August of this year.
“Cole made an immediate impression on all members of the department and we are grateful to have served with him,” Heights Fire Chief Paul Sims said in a news release.
