A Killeen police officer who made over 75 arrests and seized dozens of illegal firearms last year has been named as the Killeen Police Department’s Officer of the Year.
Officer Jose Rosado was honored as the Police Officer of the Year during a ceremony organized by the Killeen Exchange Club earlier this week.
“This award signifies his hard work and dedication to the job.” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez told the Herald.
Rosado has been with KPD since September 2018. He began as a patrol officer and was transferred to KPD’s Violent Crime Action Team in 2021.
He continued to be helpful in that capacity, and he was recognized for his hard work with a selection to the KPD Honor Guard as well, according to KPD.
“He approaches every day with a positive can-do attitude, and is always available to help anyone in need of assistance.” Miramontez said. “He serves as a consistent example of the KPD motto of ‘Dedicated Service’.”
Rosado had a busy year of policing in 2022 with a making over 75 arrests and seizing 35 illegal firearms, according to KPD.
In one incident last year, Rosado stopped and arrested a suspect, who later confessed to a murder, police said.
On Facebook this week, people left comments thanking Rosado for his service and congratulating him on getting the award, which the Exchange Club hands out annually to the Officer of the Year.
Mark Hyde, president of the Exchange Club, expressed his gratitude for the Officer of the Year to the Herald.
“I appreciate all his efforts and I hope he continues to do what he does,” Hyde said.
