Exchange Club 1.jpg

Courtesy Photo Killeen Exchange Club President Mark Hyde, left, presents the Officer of the Year award to Killeen police officer Jose Rosado Monday at Yank Sing restaurant in Killeen.

A Killeen police officer who made over 75 arrests and seized dozens of illegal firearms last year has been named as the Killeen Police Department’s Officer of the Year.

Officer Jose Rosado was honored as the Police Officer of the Year during a ceremony organized by the Killeen Exchange Club earlier this week.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.