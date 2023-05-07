Statements from police who witnessed the heated conversation between Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson and Killeen resident Michael Fornino revealed new information about the incident.
The three police officers who were on duty at the April 18 council workshop meeting submitted written statements to the Killeen Police Department.
These statements were also provided to council members during the May 2 council workshop meeting, where punishment for Wilkerson’s behavior was discussed and voted upon.
During the April 18 council workshop, the altercation between the two started when Fornino publicly said Wilkerson was involved in the April 2, 2014, Fort Hood mass shooting.
When questioned by Wilkerson over how he was involved, Fornino said Wilkerson, who was the shooter’s company commander at the time, pushed the shooter “over the edge.”
The allegation appeared to be the tipping point for Wilkerson, who then got up from the dais and went into the audience, where he approached Fornino. While Fornino turned his back to Wilkerson, others appeared to hold Wilkerson back and disuaded him from further confrontation.
Assistant Chief of Police Alex Gearhart, Officer Kenneth Sierra, and Officer Devin Swain were on duty in the council chambers when the altercation happened. Gearhart and Sierra were stationed inside the chambers while Swain was stationed outside.
Gearhart said in his statement that Wilkerson got up and walked toward the gallery and had a “look of disdain” on his face as he approached Fornino.
“He was clearly angry and confronted Fornino in the back of the Chamber,” the statement said.
Gearhart mentioned in his statement that former Councilman Rick Williams was in attendance and stepped in between Fornino and Wilkerson and attempted to calm Wilkerson down. This was also echoed in Sierra’s statement, which said an unidentified black male stood between the two.
Gearhart said in his statement that he “made eye contact with Sierra and motioned him to stand down so the mayor could take back control of the situation.”
“The situation showed no signed of de-escalation. The mayor was standing next to Wilkerson, pleading with him to stop and return to his seat. Wilkerson did not respond to the mayor, instead continuing to engage with Fornino verbally,” the statement said.
Gearhart went on to say that someone in the crowd mentioned Fornino had a gun and that it was well-known Fornino is an active carrier of a handgun.
“Fornino responded verbally that he was armed, and so was the chief (referring to me). He did not display or make threats with his weapon. At that point, I stepped closer to both men, as did officer Sierra,” the statement said. “Williams remained between the two and physically pushed Wilkerson back by placing an arm on Wilkerson’s soldier. Officer Sierra placed his arm in front of Wilkerson and told him to step back several times, all while the mayor asked Wilkerson to stop.”
While Officer Sierra’s statements provided much of the same information as Gearhart’s, his statement also included new information.
Sierra said in his statement that he “activated his body cam when it appeared Wilkerson was not walking away and was agitated. I asked Mayor Nash-King if she wanted to remove an individual from the hall. She did not answer me, as she was still trying to have Wilkerson walk away.”
He then goes on to state that Wilkerson started to walk away but came back after Fornino made another comment.
“I stopped Wilkerson by stepping in front if him and placing my left hand on his lower chest area. I advised him to listen to the people around him and walk away, which he did, and the meeting continued,” the statement said.
After Wilkerson returned to the dais it seemed the arguing was not over. Both Gearhart and Sierra’s statements mention that Fornino went outside after the altercation.
“Fornino advised he was going outside to smoke,” Sierra said in his statement. “An individual came to me and asked if I could go out to the front door because Fornono was in an argument with an unidentified black female.”
Gearhart’s statement corroborates this fact when he states that another argument ensued outside.
“Officer Swain was already on-duty outside with them. I told Officer Sierra to back him up and I would cover the council chamber while he did so. He returned a few minutes later saying the individuals had separated,” Gearhart said in his statement.
Officer Swain was not inside the chambers and was only briefed on the situation inside by Sierra after the fact, according to his statement. His statement does mention the argument between Fornino and the woman outside.
Both Sierra and Swain were relieved around 6 p.m. and replaced by different officers. Though Fornino would eventually return to the chambers as observed by Herald reporters, both officers’ statements said he had neither left nor returned to the chambers by the time they were relieved.
