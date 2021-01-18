Official: Copperas Cove bill payment service is legitimate

A bill payment service which a City of Copperas Cove news release warned to be potentially fake has reached out to show they are in fact legitimate.
This came following a utility bill which a Cove resident tried to pay using doxo.com, but the the payment never made it to the city, according to the city’s website. On Jan. 15 the Herald reported on this situation.
Roger Parks, one of the founders of Doxo, said on Monday that it is working with the city to resolve the matter.
“We have been sending payments to The City since 2017 quite reliably,” Parks said in an email to the Herald, adding “there are currently 48 doxo users that have City of Copperas Cove as one of the billers in their doxo account.”
