COPPERAS COVE — “Welcome to the site for our first dog park project in Texas,” Mark Strouse said at Copperas Cove City Park on Monday.
Strouse is an area leader with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and was on hand Monday with Copperas Cove dignitaries to break ground on a project that has been a long time in the making.
Raising Cane’s partnered with the city to sponsor the dog park which is due to open around the end of the year.
Strouse brought a team of others from the famous chicken finger chain, including Shaun Smith, the local Cove restaurant leader.
Strouse introduced several city leaders thanking them for their efforts to build the project, including Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey.
Yancey explained a bit of history about the beginnings of the dog park idea, citing efforts by local residents to research and develop a budget in 2018-19. Then COVID-19 hit in 2020-2021 during which interest and work on the plan waned, Yancey said.
“Today those dreams become a reality,” Yancy said. “Thank you to our sponsors and those who saw this vision five years ago.”
Local sponsors include Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and the Youth Advisory Council and titleholders of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
Strouse presented the city with a check for $50,000 from Raising Cane’s as several city leaders put their hands to the shovels provided for the ceremony.
The donations collected to date from several entities total approximately $64,100, said the city’s Public Relations Director Kevin Keller.
“We are hopeful of staying within this budget,” Keller said.
Named after its founder’s beloved yellow Lab, Cane’s has long been committed to supporting pet welfare in its communities. The site in Copperas Cove will be Raising Cane’s first dog park in all of Texas.
Plans are to have the Cove park ready for “barks” by the end of the year. Strouse and Yancy both reminded the crowd that opening day would be dependent on construction and weather conditions.
“This project is the fusion of private citizens, the city and corporations who have come together to make a difference in their community,” Councilwoman Dianne Campbell said. “Citizens have an interest in the welfare of their pets.”
About 50 residents were on hand for Monday’s event and several brought their four-legged friends with them to enjoy the festivities. Members of the Raising Cane’s team provided visitors with gift bags and new red bandanas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.