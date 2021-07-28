With the snip of a ribbon from some oversize scissors, officials from Killeen and Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 finally marked the official opening of a new multi-million-dollar water treatment plant Wednesday morning.
The $60 million Stillhouse Water Treatment Plant has been in the works for years and was slated to come online last year, but a leaky main where the plant draws its water from Stillhouse Hollow Lake delayed operations.
Officials said the treatment plant’s fresh, clean water hit homes in southern Killeen sometime in early July.
“Residents of Killeen will now see a boost in their water supply, with ten million more gallons of drinking water a day,” the city of Killeen said in a release Monday.
According to prior Herald reporting, much of the project was paid for with a $54 million bond coming from Killeen and other cities, with an extra $6 million coming out of the district’s reserve fund. The new plant will provide a maximum of 17 million gallons per day to the five entities it will serve. Those five entities are the city of Killeen – which will receive as much as 10 million gallons per day, the city of Copperas Cove, the city of Harker Heights, Bell County WCID No. 3 in Nolanville and the 439 Water Supply Corporation.
The city of Belton initially opted out of acquiring water from the new plant, so the cities of Copperas Cove and Harker Heights will swallow up most of the remainder of the plant’s remaining 7 million gallons per day capacity.
WCID-1 has been busy these past few years making improvements and repairs to area water infrastructure and preparing for natural disasters like February’s historic freeze. In a May board meeting, WCID-1 General Manager Ricky Garrett said the district will likely be asking voters to help fund an estimated $173 million for water system capital upgrades and another estimated $55 million for an expansion of the wastewater treatment plant at Chaparral Road.
Much of that cost ($28.5 million) will be to remove portions of the Belton water treatment plant to add an additional 25 million gallons of per-day capacity to the plant by 2026, and another estimated $88 million for phase two of that project to be completed “in time for growing need.” The $173 million price would also include some $40 million to repair old water transmission lines throughout Bell County, $6.8 million in pump upgrades at the Belton treatment plant to pump up to 57 million gallons treated water up and down the area’s hills, and some $8 million for backup power generation at all its treatment plant operations.
The new water treatment plant unveiled Wednesday is a big part of Killeen’s planned growth.
“This is going to be a tremendous impact on the city, especially with ours because one of the things that’s the biggest concern of any community is growth and how do you plan for it and water, I would say, is the top — the number one thing — is how you prepare for growth,” said Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, who attended Wednesday’s ribbon cutting at the new plant, 10461 Cedar Knob Church Road, Salado. “Being able to provide an extra 10 million gallons (per day) for the city of Killeen is so important, especially now as we have this tremendous growing spurt.”
About 10 water board members and Killeen officials attended Wednesday’s ceremony.
WCID-1 Board President Rob Robinson, a former Harker Heights mayor, said WCID-1 has a long view when it comes to planning water improvements.
“What we’re doing is providing water for our citizens in the future,” Robinson said.
The city of Killeen and WCID-1 have been working together on the need for more water for years, Garrett said.
“Master planning efforts on the part of the district in 2009 and the City of Killeen from 2012 and earlier, highlighted the need for additional water supply to the south and west of Killeen,” Garrett said in a city of Killeen release Monday. “Having another water source for the WCID 1 customers means added resiliency and future redundancy for this vital resource.”
According to the release, Bell County WCID #1 provides wholesale water service to Fort Hood, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Nolanville and 439 Water Supply Corporation.
Officials say the price it charges those customers per thousand gallons could be the lowest price in the state of Texas.
