Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.