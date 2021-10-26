Killeen Public Works Director Jeff Reynolds is hopeful that the citywide boil-water notice issued just over a week ago will be lifted as early as Thursday.
Speaking during tonight's city council meeting, Reynolds explained that the city has completed its preliminary flushing process of portions of the city-wide distribution system and has sent out its first set of tests from the city's low-pressure plane. The 24-hour testing process means that the city will not be able to release the notice until at least Wednesday night, however.
The lower pressure plan encompasses northeast, east, and southeast Killeen.
The city will continue its testing process, with Mayor Jose Segarra optimistically projecting a lifting of the boil-water notice by the end of this week.
