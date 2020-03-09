Fort Hood officials have released the name of a soldier who was found unresponsive March 5 in his on-post residence.
Spc. Christopher Wayne Sawyer, 29, whose home of record is listed as Longview, Washington, entered the Army in October 2017 as a wheeled vehicle mechanic and was assigned to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, since May 2018, a news release stated.
Sawyer’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
Special agents with the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the death.
CID officials said they do not suspect foul play at this time but have not completely ruled it out while they continue to investigate.
Herald staff report
