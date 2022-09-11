City Cemetery 3.JPG

At the Killeen City Cemetery, where 9,500 are interred, the remaining 500 plots have been sold. City spokeswoman Janell Ford said officials plan to expand the property but did not disclose details on that effort.

With 9,500 people buried at Killeen City Cemetery and remaining plots sold, the property has run out of land but may acquire more.

“The city has plans to expand on existing property,” Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford said.

