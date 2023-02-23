A 45-year-old man was killed by a Harker Heights police officer earlier this week following a chase, according to Harker Heights officials, who released new details on Thursday about the officer involved shooting.
The deceased man’s name is Joe Michael Goss, a Temple resident who was born in October 1977, according to Harker Heights and Texas Department of Public Safety officials.
Officials were able to notify Goss’ next of kin late Wednesday night, said Sgt. Ryan Howard, a spokesman for the Texas Rangers, which is investigating the shooting.
Heights police say Goss was armed with a knife and was approaching the officer when the officer fatally shot Goss.
At about 1 a.m. Tuesday, the officer “initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Indian Trail and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.” according to the news release from Harker Heights Police Department. The man was initially pulled over but fled and the officer pursued.
“The suspect lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Indian Trail and Beeline,” police said in the release.
The man had a knife and advanced toward the officer “in a threatening manner,” resulting in the officer firing his weapon, according to the release.
Investigations of officer involved shootings resulting in the death of someone usually take months or longer to complete.
Howard said Thursday he was unable to estimate how long the Heights investigation may take.
“These investigations tend to take awhile,” he said.
