An Oklahoma man who put a Harker Heights police officer into a chokehold after a DWI arrest last year was sentenced this week to a term of probation for the assault.
William Ryder Henry Hudson, 25, was indicted on Oct. 19, 2022, on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. He pleaded guilty on June 26, according to Bell County court records.
On Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Judge Paul LePak sentenced Hudson to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation. Hudson also will have to write a letter of apology to the victim, court records show.
The judge approved Hudson’s request to move to Comanche County, Oklahoma.
On Sept. 11, 2022, Heights police arrested Hudson on a driving while intoxicated charge and he was transported to the city’s jail.
There, “Hudson refused to enter a holding cell and was being escorted by other officers when (another officer) came over to assist,” according to an arrest affidavit. “A struggle ensued, and Hudson then placed his arm around (the officer’s) neck, placing (the officer) in a chokehold and dragging (her) to the ground. Other officers were able to obtain control of Hudson and remove his arm from (the officer’s) neck (and) place him into a holding cell.”
The officer suffered a swollen lip during the altercation.
KILLEEN MAN SENTENCED TO PROBATION FOR CHOKING
In an unrelated case that was decided in another Bell County courtroom this week, a Killeen man was sentenced to a term of probation for choking a woman during an assault in 2021.
Clarence Jones Jr., 27, was indicted on July 21, 2021, on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault of a family or household member by choking. He pleaded guilty on June 6.
On Tuesday, Judge Steve Duskie, who presides over the 426th Judicial District Court, sentenced Jones to five years of deferred adjudication probation on the second-degree felony charge.
On May 10, 2021, Killeen police responded to a call in the 4300 block of Bluestem Lane after a woman called to report Jones had choked her twice and cut her with a knife, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman told police Jones demanded “his money,” and when she told him she did not know what he was talking about, Jones held her down by her neck for over a minute.
Jones returned to the room with a knife and cut the woman on the finger, and then apologized, according to the affidavit. Police said he next put the woman in a chokehold and left the residence afterward.
Police recovered a large butcher-style knife.
