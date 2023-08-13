William Ryder Henry Hudson

William Ryder Henry Hudson

An Oklahoma man who put a Harker Heights police officer into a chokehold after a DWI arrest last year was sentenced this week to a term of probation for the assault.

William Ryder Henry Hudson, 25, was indicted on Oct. 19, 2022, on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. He pleaded guilty on June 26, according to Bell County court records.

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

Way to go local judiciary, the THUGS appreciate your kindness.

...

Choke a police officer attempting to effect your DUI arrest, no worries thug, probation awaits as your punishment.

...

Only in THUGVILLE and environs can a thug expect such care and love.

...

I'm told the judge offers to kiss and hug you, after he/she has shined your shoes and washed you underwear!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.