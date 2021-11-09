Killeen’s weekly vaccine clinics will now be handled by a partnership with the Killeen Independent School District.
This will replace the previous program that was held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
For the next eight weeks, the former Nolan Middle School will host two-day vaccine and testing clinics for any person 5 years and older, including booster shots for approved individuals.
The old school is at 505 E. Jasper Drive in Killeen.
“Vaccinations will be provided as walk-in opportunities only, no appointment necessary,” KISD Spokeswoman Taina Maya said in a news release Tuesday.
The change comes weeks after Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said that the city was exploring “right-sizing” its vaccination clinic, citing lower testing and vaccination numbers.
The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on the following days:
Nov. 11 and Nov. 12
Nov. 18 and Nov. 19
Nov. 22 and Nov. 23
Dec. 2 and Dec. 3
Dec. 9 and Dec. 10
Dec. 16 and Dec. 17
Dec. 20 and Dec. 21
Dec. 27 and Dec. 28
All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, KISD said.
Additionally, KISD offers free rapid COVID-19 tests for school-aged children, employees, and campus visitors from 7:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. on school days.
“KISD remains dedicated to mitigating the spread of COVID-19 and is grateful for the staff at City of Killeen, Bell County, Bell County Public Health and the Texas Military Department for their commitment to the health and safety of the community,” Maya said.
