An old water tower that sits near North Park Street near downtown Killeen was cut apart and taken down Tuesday.

The structure had been painted to commemorate a state football championship for the 1991 Killeen High School Kangaroos in bold red letters. Welders perched along the walkway around the tower worked to cut apart pieces of the metal behemoth and place chains securely on the pieces. A gigantic crane swung each freed part away from its perch Tuesday morning and slowly lowered them to the ground nearby.

