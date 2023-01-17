An old water tower that sits near North Park Street near downtown Killeen was cut apart and taken down Tuesday.
The structure had been painted to commemorate a state football championship for the 1991 Killeen High School Kangaroos in bold red letters. Welders perched along the walkway around the tower worked to cut apart pieces of the metal behemoth and place chains securely on the pieces. A gigantic crane swung each freed part away from its perch Tuesday morning and slowly lowered them to the ground nearby.
A team of welders then began to cut the metal into smaller pieces to be loaded onto a waiting container.
In a phone call to the Herald Tuesday morning, longtime Killeen resident Debbie Edwards said the demolition and was somewhat emotional.
“Did anyone think to ask the citizens of Killeen for approval to destroy this historic structure?” asked Edwards, who works near where the tower stood. “I am not the only one who is sad to see a piece of my family’s past, this city’s past, just gone.”
Edwards said her grandparents came to the area when Fort Hood was opened, back in the 1940s. Her husband was a graduate of Killeen High School — “home of the Kangaroos.”
The Herald submitted questions to the city of Killeen about the fate of the tower and why it was demolished, but has not received answers as of Tuesday morning.
