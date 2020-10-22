As the Nov. 3 election draws near, both candidates for U.S. House of Representatives District 25 made a strong fundraising push in the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30.
Austin Democrat Julie Oliver out-raised incumbent Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, by more than $346,000, according to finance data on the Federal Election Commission website.
Oliver raised $917,672.25 from July 1 through Sept. 30, while Williams raised $571,301.42 in that same time period.
Oliver’s campaign said in a news release that the nearly $1 million in those three months came primarily from individual contributions — more than 20,000 — that averaged $44 per contribution.
Also, of the individual contributions, 96% were under $200, with an average donation of $21 per contribution, the release said.
Of the $571,000 Williams raised, just more than $6,200 came from donations of $200 or less, his financial records show.
Much of Williams’ donations between $500 and $1,000 came from Political Action Committees (PACs), according to the financial records.
Oliver has said throughout her campaign that she will never take money from a PAC.
In the spending department, Williams has outspent Oliver, and did so in the third quarter.
From July 1 to Sept. 30, Williams spent $1,222,958.14 to Oliver’s $510,445.67. Seeking his fifth term, Williams has had more cash on hand than has Oliver.
Through Sept. 30, Williams has raised $2,078,875.16 and spent $2,385,667.47. As of that report, he had $616,895.40 cash on hand, the Federal Election Commission website shows.
Oliver, on the other hand, has raised $1,599,523.07 and spent $1,102,297.30. As of Sept. 30, she had $497,225.77 cash on hand.
In 2020, Oliver more than doubled her fundraising from 2018 when she lost to Williams.
Donor Controversy
On Oct. 15, the Houston Chronicle reported that Williams is alleged to have arranged a meeting with a top donor and the CEO of UMB Financial Corp., which owns UMB Bank.
According to the article, on July 25, Williams said he didn’t see anything wrong with that.
The attorney for the bank alleged that there was pressure of ramifications from Congress if the meeting was not set up.
The full Houston Chronicle article can be read at http://bit.ly/HouChronWilliams.
About the fundraising efforts, Oliver said: “Our campaign isn’t powered by out-of-state special interests or top donors trying to curry favor, it’s powered by grassroots Texans hoping for change to the status quo. Texans can trust that I won’t use my position to benefit myself or wealthy donors, I’ll spend my time fighting for affordable healthcare, quality education, and an overhaul of our broken campaign finance and ethics laws. I’m thankful to the thousands of grassroots supporters that are powering this campaign to victory in November.”
Williams said: “It’s no secret that Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Socialist Committee will funnel endless amounts of money into Texas in order to take over the 25th District. But Texans won’t be fooled on November 3rd. They know that Democrats will raise taxes, and take their healthcare and security. I’m proud of the vast support I’ve received from Texans who love freedom and want to create more opportunities for all Americans.”
The quarterly campaign finance data for Williams and Oliver can be accessed online at https://www.fec.gov/data/elections/house/TX/25/2020/, and then by clicking “View All” next to the candidate.
