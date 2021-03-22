On and off rain expected for first full week of spring

Following clouds and breeze on Sunday, the National Weather Service is expecting on and off rain for much of this week before things dry out.
NWS Meteorologist Jason Godwin said on Sunday that after dissipating on Sunday, clouds were expected to return overnight and remain into today.
“We’ll see some spotty showers through today,” Godwin said, adding that a 50% chance of thunderstorms were expected overnight into Tuesday.
On Tuesday said the area can expect a break in the rain, with chances returning Wednesday and Thursday before finally warming up to the 70s and drying out by week’s end.
For the first full week of spring, Godwin added that the rain expected should total one to one-and-a-half inches, which will be beneficial to the current drought situation but not enough to put a major dent in it.
Bell County is currently experiencing moderate drought conditions, as are very small portions of Coryell and Lampasas counties, with the rest of those counties in severe drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell County was experiencing normal to abnormally dry conditions, with Coryell and Lampasas counties experiencing normal conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 622.31 feet, which is 0.31 feet above normal, and Belton Lake has a reading of 593.16 feet, which is 0.84 feet below normal elevation.
Today will be cloudy, with 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., and a high near 67. South southeast winds will be 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday night will see a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Cloudy conditions will remain during the early evening, followed by gradual clearing, with a low around 49. South southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph will become west southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny, with a high near 77 and west wind 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 51 and east wind 5 to 10 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday — high near 70, low near 48.
Thursday — high near 86, low near 46.
Friday — high near 66, low around 46.
